KARACHI - Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon has decided not to renew his contract ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Rixon's contract expires in June, but he will complete his ongoing assignment with Pakistan on their tour to Ireland and England, reported Cricinfo.

Rixon, 64, decided not to renew his contract due to personal reasons, which included spending more time with his family, according to a senior official in the PCB. The contracts of the rest of Pakistan's coaching staff run until the 2019 World Cup.

Rixon was brought into the Pakistan set-up in 2016 alongside head coach Mickey Arthur, replacing Grant Luden, who was relieved of his roles as trainer and fielding coach under former head coach Waqar Younis. Luden has since been working with Pakistan as a fitness trainer. Rixon was also part of Arthur's coaching staff with Australia between 2011 and 2014. During his tenure with Australia, Rixon had various positions, including fielding coach, spin-bowling coach and assistant coach.

The PCB haven't begun the process of finding a successor for their next assignment, against Zimbabwe in August. There is also a chance Luden could be tasked with replacing Rixon.

Rixon had met PCB chairman Najam Sethi a fortnight ago to agree terms for the renewal of his contract, which ends this summer. At the time, the PCB and Rixon came to terms, with his contract extended, and his retainer increased. However, yesterday Rixon decided he was unwilling to stay on, unhappy with living away from his family. In the last few years, Pakistan's fielding has made considerable improvement under Rixon, particularly in the white-ball formats. Fielding has been a major part of Pakistan's increased focus on improving the level of players' fitness over the last three years.