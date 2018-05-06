Share:

Lahore - Faisal Saleh Hayat's ally Sardar Naveed Haider Khan won the elections of Punjab Football Association (PFA) by a heavy margin.

Sardar Naveed attained 23 votes out of total 36 while his opponent Rana M Ashraf could get only 13. After convincingly winning the elections, Sardar Naveed has shown his strong will to promote and develop football in Punjab. “I, with my team, will work hard to develop football in every corner of Punjab, which is a region full of talent,” he said.

Faisal Saleh Hayat has congratulated Sardar Naveed and his panel on their convincing victory. The elections of Punjab Football Association, held at Olympic House, under the supervision of Advocate Ali Raza, who was appointed as the election commissioner by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The panel of Sardar Naveed comprised Shaikh Aqbal-ur-Rehman (Bahawalpur), Shaikh Khalid (Narowal), Raja Ishtiaq (Rawalpindi), Chaudhry Naeem (Vihari) and Rana Shaukat (Attock), who all win with big margin along with Sardar Naveed.