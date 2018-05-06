Share:

ISLAMABAD - Several politicians from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad and announced to joining the party.

The politicians who joined PPP from Punjab included Chairman Union Council Chot Diran, Nasir Abbas Tarar, members of Panjota family of Sargodha Ghulam Murtaza Panjota, Sarfraz Panjota, Chairman Chak Mubarak Sikandar Hayat Daryana and Ghulam Abbas Gondal. Tasnim Qureshi and Chaudhry Abid Hussain Hunjra were also present on the occasion.

The people who joined PPP after meeting with Zardari included Vice President PML-N KP and PML-N ticket holder Amanullah Khan, General Secretary Nowshera Bar Usman Khan, Naib Nazims of PML-N Farman Datta Khan and Dr Asghar of PML-N.

Zardari said the PPP did politics only for the people of Pakistan and wanted to resolve the problems faced by them. “The PPP provides jobs to the people and fights hunger and ignorance. The PPP is following the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Zamurrad Khan, Mehrin Anwer Raja, Senator Sardar Ali Khan, Senator Bahramand Tangi, Ziaullah Afridi MPA and Amir Fida Paracha were also present.