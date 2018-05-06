Share:

Boutier clubhouse leader at LPGA Classic

LOS ANGELES - France's Celine Boutier's one-under par 70 was the best of the day among a dozen players who managed to finish the first round Friday at rain-hit LPGA Texas Classic. As storms swamped the Old American Golf Club for a second day, LPGA officials reduced the event to 36 holes, with play finally getting underway on Friday more than eight hours after it was originally scheduled. That followed a Thursday storm packing extreme winds that allowed only 69 minutes of play. Those scores were scrapped and the tournament finally re-started on Friday, but the conditions remained so poor that organizers told ticket-holders to stay home. Half the field teed off on Friday, with Boutier the best of those who made it into the clubhouse after a round that included four birdies and three bogeys.–AFP

Sindh, Wapda in National Netball semis

ISLAMABAD – Defending champions Sindh and Wapda reached the semi-finals of the 17th National Women Netball Championship after registering easy victories against their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday. In the first quarterfinal, holders Sindh girls having the services of international players Sakina Modi, Nayab Razia and Yusra proved too strong for Gilgit as they dominated the entire match and simply brushed aside sorry Gilgit 34-6. In the second quarterfinal Wapda simply toyed Islamabad Islamabad girls and won the encounter 36-4 goals. Ume Laila, Shersih Nawaz and Rizwana performed outstandingly for the winners. Earlier, Sindh beat Azad Kashmir 37-2 goals, HEC beat KP 33-5.–Staff Reporter

Essco thrash Greeners by 7 wkts

ISLAMABAD – All-round performance from Munir-Ur Rehman Tanzil helped Essco thrash Islamabad Greeners by 7 wickets in the rain reduced 25 overs a side ICA Championship, match Saturday. Ground staff did a good job of ensuring the match played despite the rain continued to fall in the morning. Greeners skipper won the toss and opted to bat first despite the highly cloudy weather. His decision failed to click as the entire team was bundled out for meagre 97 runs in 23.4 overs. Syed Faraz carried the bat with 21 while Salel and Babar contributed 13 runs each. Hasan Ali claimed 4 for 16 while Munir chipped in with 3 for 19 and Hamza 2 for 9. Essco chase down the target in 16.5 overs losing 3 wickets. Munir remained unbeaten on 47 and Umer Nawaz scored unbeaten 35. Waqas took 2 for 10. –Staff reporter

Jhelum defeat Attock by 6 wickets

ISLAMABAD – Usman guided Jhelum Hawks to 6-wcket victory against Attock Stallions in the First Rawalpindi Masters Premier League Championship match Saturday. Despite highly overcast conditions and light drizzle, Attock Stallions skipper opted to bat first after winning the toss in 50-over a side match. His decision backfired as Stallions bowled out for 184 in 30.2 overs. Hamza top scored with 55 while Haider Ali contributed 51. Syed Tauseef Shah captured 3 for 34 while Hamid and Adil took 2 wickets apiece, respectively. Hawks lost openers cheaply but player of the match Usman played brilliantly for his unbeaten 67 to take Hawks home for the loss of four wickets. Sarmad also batted sensibly for his classical 64. Shahryar was the only successful Stallions bowler with 3 for 21.–Staff reporter

Zong 4G supports spirit of Deaf Cricket

LAHORE - Zong 4G is leaving no stone unturned to create a more socially inclusive Pakistan through various initiatives. Believing that every individual has an equal right to access the opportunities, Zong 4G recently facilitated the cricket team’s participation in the tournament organised by Islamabad Deaf Cricket Club. To put down any limitation and encourage such hopes, Zong 4G is laying the foundations for providing these people with the much needed care. Not only did the team felt great after winning the first match, it has heightened their desire to represent our country at international forums. Sajid Iqbal Chaudhry, President Faisalabad Deaf Cricket Association, “Zong 4G gave our cricketers the courage we needed, not only did they equip us for the match but provided an unmatched support that has propelled the deaf cricketer’s perseverance to fulfill their wishes and this is what matters the most.”–PR