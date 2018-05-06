Share:

rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police Arsla Saleem has been transferred and posted in the Intelligence Bureau Islamabad, sources informed on Saturday.

Earlier, Arsla Saleem was serving as SSP Special Branch (SB) of Islamabad Police. A notification has also been issued in this regard by the Establishment Division.

Earlier, SSP Arsla Saleem was criticised after she presented a salute to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ex-prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, when she (Maryam) reached the Federal Judicial Academy in May 2017 to appear before the JIT probing the Panama Leaks scandal.