OKARA-The dispute started April 14 between Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) Depalpur and police is still going on as the police were unwilling to register an FIR even on the court orders.

The lawyers of Depalpur took out a protest rally to the office of ASP Depalpur situated in the building of Sadar police station Depalpur. The lawyers and, in retaliation, the policemen chanted slogans in favour their factions. The tension started at the midnight of 14th of April after a roadside incident at village Dhole Choohr Pul at link road of Hujra Shah Muqeem. The lawyers were of the view that a van at the road hit the motorcyclist couple. The van driver escaped and the village men shifted the injured couple to a nearby private medical centre.

On the other hand, Depalpur police were of the view that the car of lawyer Sajjad Haider and the van carrying the marriage party had a collision. But the lawyer with his men harshly and contemptuously dealt with the marriage party. Over the incident, the patrolling police rushed to the site where the policemen were also insulted by the lawyer and his friends.

Later, heavy police contingent rushed and nabbed the lawyer and other village men and took all of them to Rajuwal police post of the HSM police station.

According to the lawyer Sajjad Haider, ASP Nosherwan Ali Chandio in his presence got beaten all men him. Later the TBA Depalpur took up the matter and went on strike demanding the registration of a case against the SHO, the incharge Rajuwal police post and ASP.

Advocate Sajjad got medical examination by the district medical board at DHQ Hospital and the medico-legal certificate was issued. Later in the writ petition the Depalpur court of ASJ Saleem Iqbal on 23rd of April directed the police station SHO to proceed strictly according to the law under section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code but at the filing of the story, the police had not proceeded accordingly. The TBA Depalpur had been on strike since 15th of April but no action has so far been taken from any high ups of both the sides.

Two booked for selling

PCTB books

Two book sellers were booked for selling the books that are freely provided by the Punjab government for students.

The books are freely provided by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to the schools for free distribution to the students. On intimation the Depputy Director PCTB and the B Division police raided the bookshops of Umar Javed and Arshad Mehmood at Sirki mohallah road and recovered stocks of PCTB books which were being sold there.

Cases were registered against the sellers. It would be further investigated as to how these books came to be sold on book shops.

Meanwhile, District Health Dept team sealed four bogus clinics and hospitals and got registered cases against 5 persons. The team along with police sealed Zahida Clinic & Surgical Maternity Home, Chishti Clinic Hospital, Sharif Clinic and Latif Clinic which were run illegally without registration. Five men including Niaz Hussain, Zahida Naeem, Ali, Mian Abdul Ghafoor and Ghulam Ali were booked.