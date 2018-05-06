Share:

LONDON - Marcus Trescothick scored his 66th first-class hundred on Friday but the veteran former England batsman suffered a broken foot that could yet rule him out for the rest of the season. The 42-year-old Trescothick, whose 76-Test career ended due to a stress-related condition in 2006, made exactly 100 for Somerset in their County Championship First Division clash away to Lancashire at Old Trafford. George Bartlett's 110, his maiden first-class hundred, helped Somerset to a total of 321 for five at stumps.