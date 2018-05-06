Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Shahi Bazaar, Khisak Pura, Market Chowk, and MA Jinnah Road traders stage a protest against unannounced loadshedding near Jinnah Road on Saturday.

The protest was led by Kamran Memon, protesters carrying banners and placards in front of Municipal Shopping Centre.

They said that Traders Association of Khisak Pura and Guradwara Road had been complained to Hesco superintendent engineer division regarding loadshedding but they did not end their unannounced loadshedding.

They blamed that their areas were deprived of power since three days causing great loss after overloading their transformers.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take immediate notice and ensure replacement of power transformer.