Share:

Mandi Bahauddin-A passenger train narrowly escaped an accident as the driver timely stopped the train after seeing a tree fallen on the track.

The tree had fallen on the railway line between Haranpur and Chalisa railway stations in a strong windstorm. In the morning, the passenger train left Malakwal for Pind Dadan Khan and was running at full speed when the engine driver spotted the tree lying on the railway line. He suddenly applied emergency brake and stopped the train at a few meters distance from the toppled tree. Thus, the disaster was averted. Railway workers removed the tree from the track in about two hours and then the train resumed its journey.