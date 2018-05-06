Share:

KHAIRPUR - A meeting regarding the training of district Naushahro Feroze staff for upcoming general elections was held at DC office on Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr Waseem Ali. He urged the government officials who nominated for the elections’ duty to ensure the attendee during training otherwise action will be taken against the absence official according to election commission laws.

Election Commissioner Khalid Ahmed Mirza informed meeting that training process arranged from May 7 to May 12 at the district head quarter.

He said they get lists of employees from 17 provincial and federal departments for the elections duty.

MEASLES CLAIMS

THREE MORE LIVES

Three more children died due to measles virus on Saturday.

According to report, Zeenat Khaskhlei (5), of village Saidi taluka Nara died in civil hospital due to measles.

Meanwhile, Sobia Solangi (4), died in Moro city due to measles while a child reportedly died in Bhiria city.

TWO DROWN

Two boys were drowned in water ponds in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to report, a minor Zafar Bhambhro (3), was playing outside his house suddenly he fall in a water pond at Saido Village near Choundiko and drowned. Meanwhile, Ali Dino Tumrani (7), was drowned in a water pond in Kumb City while he was bathing. His body was recovered and shifted to his house by Kumb police.

SUICIDE

A married woman committed suicide over domestic issue at Wada Lakha Village on Saturday. Tahmina Lakho (30), committed suicide by drinking poison at Wada Lakha Village near Agra.

Her body was shifted to Sobhodero Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to her heirs.

TWO DIE

Two old men died in a road accident near Kot Diji on Saturday.

A car collided with a motor cycle at National Highway near Kot Diji.

As a result, two motorcyclists Sadakat Ali (62) and Bangul Mari (58) died on the spot.

While a car driver flee from the scene. Kot Diji police shifted the bodies to civil hospital and later, handed over to their heirs.

Police did not file the case of incident till the filing of the story.