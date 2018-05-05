Share:

KAMALIA-Two sisters were allegedly abducted and raped at Mauza Mambad here the other day.

Iqbal, resident of Mauza Mambad submitted an application to Kamalia Saddr police that Waseem and his accomplices had abducted his daughters including "S" and "A" at gunpoint and raped them. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

ROBBERY ATTEMPT FOILED

A thief broke into the ATM kiosk of the main branch of National Bank on Kutchehry Road the other night. He attempted to break CCTV cameras to steal the money from the ATM machine. The bank security guard came and resisted his attempt. The thief escaped after a brief scuffle with the security guard. The incident was reported to Kamalia City police and a police team reached the spot before long. They inspected the CCTV footage and arrested the suspect along with tools he had used to break the ATM. They police moved him to an unknown location and filed a case against him.

MC MEETING

A meeting of members of Kamalia Tehsil Municipal Committee was held in the municipality hall here. Rai Ziaullah Khan convened the meeting. A motion was presented at the meeting to purchase additional land for Kamalia General Bus Stand which was approved by the majority. Haji Zakariya, Hamza Zakariya and Azhar Ali Gogi walked out of the meeting in protest over the motion. Resolution of the municipality contract auctions that were completed the other day was approved in the meeting. A request for the transfer of funds amounting to Rs0.8 million was also approved.

Municipal Committee member Rana Shabbir Manna put the attention of the participants to the illegal constructions and establishment of unregistered housing colonies in the city. They unanimously passed a resolution seeking investigation into the matter.

Girl set ablaze for 'honour'

WAZIRABAD-A man along with his son set ablaze his 18-year-old daughter on the suspicion of allegedly having illicit relations with a boy from the in-laws of his elder brother at Tahli Wala village.

According to Sohdra police, Halima Sadia, daughter of Nasir Mushtaq, resident of Tahli Wala village met a boy in the second marriage ceremony of his uncle. Both established a telephonic relation. One day, her boy friend came to her village and met Halima. Halima's father Nasir Mushtaq caught them. He slashed the boy and handed over him to the in-laws of his elder brother to whom he belonged.

Meanwhile, some selfies of the lovebirds were publicised which angered Nasir Mushtaq. He along with his son Ali Shan poured petrol on Halima and set her ablaze. The girl shouted for help but no one came to rescue her.

She sustained critical burns over 90 percent of her body. Nabi Ahmed, one of her uncles took her to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The staff there referred her to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore due to her critical condition where she could not survive and succumbed to her burns.

Sohdra police registered a case No. 74/18 against Nasir Mushtaq and Ali Shan under sections 302,336-B, 311 and 334 of PPC on the complaint of ASI Riaz and started investigation. No apprehension had been reported.