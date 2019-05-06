Share:

ISLAMABAD - CDA Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said that the federal capital of over 2 million population generated around 500 tonnes to 600 tonnes of garbage per day, particularly in the rural areas of Tramri, Bhara Kahu, Khanna, Koral and Soham.

He said that the major issue faced by the authorities was solid waste management. “We have no proper landfill site while we have proposed one at Sangjani. An environment impact assessment (EIA) report of the proposed site has been advertised to be conducted in 3 months as without EIA we cannot outsource the project,” he said. He said that refuse-derived fuel (RDF) production was initiated during the former regime as petroleum prices hiked at the global level. Two cement factories had bought municipal waste from CDA to replace fossil fuel with the RDF which was halted after decline in petroleum prices, he added. Zimri said that the RDF was Rs1 per kilogram and perfect alternate of timber as well. It was experimented at Bari Imam Shrine where caterers were provided special stoves made for RDF. They cooked a cauldron of eatables with a kilogram of RDF which was ample proof of this efficient green fuel.

“We have allocated 400 stations across the city in sector I-9, Tramri, Kahuta and other locations to set up RDF production sites as the project is waiting official permission,” he said.

“One kilogram RDF is sufficient for household needs. It will help replace huge expenses of natural gas consumption if implemented,” he insisted. The CDA, he said, had been advocating the need for implementing the eco-friendly and economical project and hoped for its incorporation in the Sangjani landfill project.

He, however, said that the top priority of the civic authority was solid waste management. The waste-to-energy project will be taken for consideration after accomplishment of successful waste management, he added.

The RDF generation is a comprehensive scientific process which involves segregation of waste through different processing steps ranging from screening, air classification, ballistic separation, separation of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, glass and stones.

It largely comprises waste combustible components of such waste, as non-recyclable plastics (not including PVC), paper cardboard, labels, and other corrugated materials which could be used as fuel in a cement kiln hence replacing conventional fossil fuels such as coal.