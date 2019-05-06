Share:

MIRPURKHAS : After Larkana district, more than 270 HIV positive cases have been detected in Mirpurkhas of which six are detected in the inmates of Mirpurkhas District Jail.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Attaullah Shah during a media talk after a visit to Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital here on Sunday. He said that the HIV had spread in those areas where people used narcotics such as hashish and heroin. He lamented that people avoided tests of HIV, advising that people should get themselves examined so that they could be treated properly if they were diagnosed with HIV.

On the other hand, the Ulema Action Committee (UAC) Mirpurkhas strongly condemned the district administration for its failure to close the narcotics dens in the city. They asserted that the areas, where narcotics dens were in abundance, were adversely hit by the spread of HIV.

They expressed these remarks during a meeting held at Madina Masjid here on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Karnalvi. Religious scholars including Hafizur Rehman Faiz, Ubaidullah, Masood Ahmed, Sagheer Ahmed, Haroon Muavia, and Akbar Rashid attended the meeting. They blamed the police for conducting raids only for the recovery of Gutka and Mainpuri and avoiding raids at narcotics dens where hashish and heroin are sold and consumed. The participants asserted the fact that the spread of HIV owed greatly to the narcotics dens where strong intoxicating drugs are sold overtly and consumed frequently. They also blamed the administration for conniving with the contractors who, ‘what they said’, were allegedly involved in using substandard materials in the construction of buildings and roads.

They also expressed concerns over dilapidated condition of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital. They demanded that Sindh chief minister and Sindh IG Police take notice of the situation and order the police officials eliminate narcotics dens from the area. They also demanded the provision of basic health facilities at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital and bring an end to corruption at public sectors.