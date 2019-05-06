Share:

Rawalpindi - The police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman, during an action, Waris Khan Police arrested a PO Malik Khan involved in heinous crime and was wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the police arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs81,500 and 4 cell phones from their possession, said a police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid in Shamsabad and arrested the gamblers identified as Muzzafar Khan, Feroz Khan, Fazal Ameen, Rab Nawaz and Ibrahim. Cases have been registered against all the accused.