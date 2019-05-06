Share:

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a virus caused by HIV. A person who affected by AIDS is the one whose immune system is weak enough and cannot fight against infections and which cause illness. AIDS is the last stage of HIV when the infection is very developed and left untreated, it would cause death. Treatment is important as soon as possible. Without treatment, one can live 11 years the average survival of time. In 2016, about 36.7 million people were living with HIV, which resulted in 1 million deaths.

There is not any cure for AIDS, but medications can affect in fighting HIV. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has brought up many medicines for treating HIV. To save yourself keep your immune system as healthy as possible.

NAGINA WAHID,

Tijaban, April 18.