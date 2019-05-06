Share:

ISLAMABAD : Gardeners of Allama Iqbal Open University earned first position in federal capital’s spring flowers’ competition 2019.

The competition was arranged at Rose and Jasmine Garden that was participated by a number other organisations as well.

The winners were awarded trophies and shields by Capital Development Authority, said a press release issue here on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum announced that the University would also give the winners cash prizes in recognition of their hard work. He appreciated them for beautifying the University’s environment, making its lawns lash-green.

The VC hoped that they would put more efforts to bring the environment attracting and healthy for working staff and the visitors.