ANKARA (AA) Turkey’s vice president on Sunday said Anadolu Agency’s director general and employees are “much more determined” after Israeli attacks on a building in Gaza where the agency’s office is also located.

“I have seen both Anadolu Agency’s Director General Senol Kazanci and employees much more determined following the incident. I congratulate them over their determination,” Fuat Oktay told Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7.

Oktay’s remarks came a day after Israeli warplanes hit the building with at least five rockets after warning shots. No injuries or death were reported, but the building was totally collapsed.

He also said the attacks would not change the agency’s employees and Turkey’s determination. Anadolu Agency strongly condemned the attack and called on the national and international press organizations to react and take action regarding the violation of press freedom.