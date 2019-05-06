Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-week art workshop on painting, drawing and mixed media art by Amina Ansari for people of all ages will conclude on May 6 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

It was open for beginners and advance level students with no art background or age limit to create art works for expressing their creative ideas.

The event was planned to support and appreciate emerging artists as well as explore hidden talent of the amateur artists.

During the workshop, traditional and contemporary techniques were incorporated into projects with a wide range of rendering techniques and historical awareness of artists who have worked in this manner.

A British Asian Artist Amina Asari’s works are placed at Buckingham Palace and she likes to bridge the gap between the East and West in art. Her artwork takes a critical view of personalities, social justice and cultural issues in human figures on canvases.

Having engaged subjects as diverse as the impressionism yet realism and freestyle movement, to absorb all the influence that the West and East has to offer, her work reproduces familiar visual signs, arranging them into new conceptually layered pigments in oils and dry pastels outlining.

The artist, in the workshop, focused on both impressionism and expressionism to give the participants an artistic style in which the artist seeks to depict not objective reality but rather the subjective emotions and responses that object and events arouse with the person.

Students accomplished this aim through distortion, exaggeration, primitivism, fantasy and through the vivid or dynamic application of formal elements.

The artist demonstrated that how they tune from negative to positive emotion as art therapy and by educating psychology of colours.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of students.

Various workshops and training courses have been organized by the PNCA for budding artists to express themselves with some techniques that help build their personalities and entertain the audience.