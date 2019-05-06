Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asean BN (Red) clinched the 6th Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2019 title after routing Shahtaj/Rizvis 7-4 in the final played here at Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

In the final, Asean BN (Red) played phenomenal polo and overpowered their opponents in great style. The difference between both sides was Eulogio, who scored 4 goals for the winners, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace and Haider Asad one. All the four goals for Shahtaj/Rizvis were scored by Mazzocchi. The chief guest of the event was Stefano Pontecorvo, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, who gave away winning trophy to team Asean BN during the prize distribution ceremony.