LOS ANGELES - Avengers: Endgame has crossed another huge box office milestone: it has become the fastest film ever to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, and has become the second-biggest film release ever, according to Deadline.

The film earned a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion on its opening weekend across the world, and has broken a ton of records since its release: it became the highest-grossing Thursday release ever, the biggest opening weekend ever (in the US and globally), biggest opening in China and India, the largest second weekend box office ever, the fastest to earn more than $1 billion, now the fastest to earn $2 billion, and it’s surpassed the box office totals of Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars:

The Force Awakens, and Titanic. Given that the film has only been out for a week, it seems likely that it’ll climb up a couple of more spaces, and maybe surpass Avatar’s $2.7 billion total gross.