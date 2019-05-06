Share:

LOS Angeles - As if Brie Larson wasn’t already talented enough, she’s now been showing off her ability to channel Ariana Grande – and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The Captain Marvel actress spent her Friday night performing a cover of Ariana’s 2014 hit ‘My Everything’ and she generously treated her Instagram followers to a listen as she posted a series of videos to her story.

Showing her love for Ariana, Brie wrote on one of the videos: “@arianagrande stan forever,” before captioning another: “Thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!”

Ariana was keen to return the love, as she shared one of the videos on her own Instagram story and commented with a black heart emoji.

After all, nothing beats a superhero singing your song. And the singer wasn’t the only person getting a little bit excited by Brie’s jam session: Before she got her break in acting Brie did actually have a brief music career, releasing an album called Finally Out of P.E. in 2005.

And of course she also put on a pretty epic Carpool Karaoke performance with Samuel L Jackson on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this year too.

A role in a musical could be the next step for Brie... but in the meantime she’s busy saving the world as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Brie recently revealed that the Marvel sets are so secretive that even while she was filming she wasn’t allowed to see full scripts of her scenes – meaning that she didn’t always know what was going on during production.