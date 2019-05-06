Share:

LAHORE - People faced problems as the govern­ment put a buying limit on all edibles at the Agriculture Fair Price Shops at 30 Ramazan bazaars in the city.

On last Sunday before the holy month of Ramazan, visitors to Rama­zan bazaars were surprised to know that they could not buy lemons, on­ions and potatoes more than two kilograms as the administration had imposed a ban. People urged the government to announce a clear-cut policy on the buying limit of subsi­dised items.

Around 2,500 bags of flour weigh­ing 10kg each were sold on the first day at Ramazan bazaars. A 10kg flour bag is available at Rs290 and this is the subsidised price.

Zeshan Naseer, a resident of Sab­zazar Colony, said that market com­mittees should display the policy that a citizen cannot buy any vegeta­ble above 1kg or over a certain limit so that buyers and shoppers should not exchange words with each other.

People showed a mixed response to the quality of fruits and vegetables available at Ramazan bazaars. More­over, they asked the government to set up more stalls at the Agriculture Fair Price Shops because people did not want to stand in queues and wait for their turn at the subsidised corners due to suffocation and intense heat.

Farrukh Ahmed, a resident of Wahdat Colony, told The Nation that he went to Wahdat Road Model Ramazan Bazaar and he was satisfied with the quality of vegetables available at subsidised cor­ners. He called for increasing the cor­ners so that maximum people would avail the opportunity.

Mrs Abdul Waheed from Muslim Town said that fruit prices were high at Ramazan bazaars and apples were available not less than Rs300 per kg in the markets. “The government needs to bring more quality vegeta­bles and fruits to Ramazan markets,” she said.

Unavailability of sufficient num­ber of trolleys was one of the issues which needed urgent attention at Ramazan bazaars because people had to wait in queues to get trolleys.

People waited in queues to get sub­sidised items from the Agriculture Fair Price Shops even in Model Rama­zan Bazaars and failed to buy certain items due to a huge rush.

Anjum Raza, a resident of Shadman, said the management at sugar stalls needed to improve their behaviour and there should be uninterrupted supply of sugar bags. “The administra­tion should take notice of this as rude behaviour with women buyers must not be tolerated,” he said.

PLASTIC BAGS: The district ad­ministration on Sunday failed to en­force the ban on polythene bags at 30 Ramazan bazaars in the city.

Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha announced a week ago the ban on plastic bags at Ramazan ba­zaars. According to a survey conduct­ed by The Nation, most shopkeepers gave customers only polythene bags to carry items.