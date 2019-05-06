Share:

China’s Xinjiang region has been shielded from the flow of international terrorism and extremism, says a report published here on Monday.

Whereas, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have recently suffered religious massacres. It was hoped that international opinion will gradually turn in the favor of Xinjiang governance.

According to the report, published in the Global Times, at present, the situation in Xinjiang has shown an obvious trend of stabilization, which shows that various measures, including the establishment of education and vocational training centers, have played a role.

While castigating the US for its unfair criticism in context human rights situation in Xinjiang, the report says as long as Xinjiang can maintain basic stability and avoid the catastrophic resurgence of violent and terrorist activities, the education and training centers will gradually reduce after a period of time.

According to the report, the governance in Xinjiang will gradually return to normal, and in this process Xinjiang will finally bid farewell to large-scale bloody terrorist activities. All the accusations of so-called "ethnic persecution" in Xinjiang are historically indefensible and will eventually fade away.

The US Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall G. Schriver recently labeled the education and vocational training centers in some places in

China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region as "concentration camps." This is the craziest attack by a US official on the governance of Xinjiang.

Washington's growing smear campaign on China's Xinjiang affairs is clearly part of a broader US policy of suppressing China.

But the US does not have the ability to mess up the situation in Xinjiang. Even in the international arena, it is very difficult for the US to open up a diplomatic front specifically for Xinjiang.

So, we don't have to be swayed by the whining of some US officials. China has the capital to advance its work in accordance with the established policy on the governance of Xinjiang.

How to effectively manage Xinjiang well should be the first consideration in the long-term affairs of the region. It is worthwhile to pay attention to the reaction of international public opinion and try to increase the understanding of the Western world, but it should be placed in a secondary position.

The next challenge for Xinjiang is to maintain the current stability and consolidate the learning outcomes of many trainees of the education and training centers to prevent a new wave of extreme events.