ISLAMABAD - The Congressional Pakistan Caucus for the 116th Congress was announced in Houston by its two Co-Chairs, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D) and Congressman Jim Banks (R) in the presence of Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and a large number of community members.

The Press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC said that Congresswoman Lee reiterated her continued commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

As founding Co-Chair of Pakistan caucus over the years, she remarked that its revival for the 116th Congress was an important step forward with regard to expanding the scope of bilateral ties geared to improving lives and livelihoods of people in both the countries.

She also praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Congressman Jim Banks also extended his support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Caucus.

On this occasion, Ambassador Asad Majeed expressed deep appreciation to Congresswoman Lee for her steadfast support to Pakistan over the last many years and “her commitment to a stronger partnership with Pakistan.”

He also welcomed Jim Banks as the Republican Co-Chair of the Pakistan Caucus.

The Ambassador assured both Congressional Representatives of a close working relationship aimed at building stronger linkages between the people as well as Parliamentarians of both the countries.

He stated that “these people to people linkages will help to provide depth and breadth to our relationship.”

He particularly emphasised the need for enhancing the economic and commercial content of bilateral ties that would underwrite durability of Pak-US relations.