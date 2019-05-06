Share:

The Congressional Pakistan Caucus for 116th Congress was announced in Houston, in the US State of Texas, by its two Co-Chairs, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Jim Banks.

Congresswoman Lee praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated her continued commitment to strengthening Pak-US bilateral relations.

Congressman Jim Banks also extended his support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Caucus.

Pakistan's Ambassador Asad Majeed expressed deep appreciation to Congresswoman Lee for her steadfast support to Pakistan over the last many years.

He assured both Congressional representatives of a close working relationship aimed at building stronger linkages between the people as well as parliamentarians of both countries.

He particularly emphasized the need for enhancing economic and commercial ties for durability of Pak-US relations.

A large number of Pakistani community was also present on the occasion.