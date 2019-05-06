Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved a summary at the last meeting of the Cabinet Committee to give contract employment to all visually-impaired people working in different departments of the Punjab government on daily wages. It was stated by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Sunday. He said the CM had directed the chief secretary to ensure compliance with these instructions in all departments through administrative secretaries. “The PTI government has fulfilled its promise made to the visually-impaired employees a few days ago. This shows a strong commitment of the chief minister to his people without any prejudice,” he said.