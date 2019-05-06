Share:

LAHORE - A 48-year-old man was found shot dead in his car in the Raiwind police precincts on Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Athar Jameel, a contractor by profession and resident of Bahria Town. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. A police official said some passersby spotted the man with gunshots on the driving seat alongside a road in Sui Gas Housing Colony and alerted the police by phone. The police and rescue workers reached the spot within a few minutes. “The car was locked from inside and rescue workers had to break its glasses to open the door. The victim was rushed to a hospital but died in the way,” says the official of the investigation police. He said they also seized a pistol from the car. Forensic experts also reached the crime scene to collect evidences and fingerprints of the car-rider.

According to police investigators, it was not clear yet whether the deceased ended his own life by shooting himself in the head or he was shot and killed by someone.

The police also notified the victim’s family about his death after shifting the body to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.

Two die as tractor trolley overturns

At least two people died when a speedy tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a drain in Nishtar Colony, rescue workers said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Mohsin and 21-year-old Allah Wasaya. Both the residents of Manga Mandi riding on a tractor-trolley were going to work when the accident took place near Dhop Sari. Rescue workers said both the victim died on the spot.

The police later handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.