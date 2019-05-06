Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has said that Corporate T20 Cup aims to strengthen departmental cricket.

Addressing the press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Moin said: “One of the biggest tournaments of Ramzan Cricket, Corporate T20 Cup, is returning with its seventh edition to be played from May 9 to 18 at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy. The reigning champions K-Electric will look to defend the title as top cricketers of Pakistan will assemble to vie for the coveted trophy.

“The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four with Group A consisting of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Momin Seeds, while Group B includes Omar Associates, State Bank of Pakistan, Candyland and Pakistan Air Force,” he added. He said leading players of Pakistan, which include Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Ahmad Shahzad, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir and others, will be part of the event. “I will be Tournament Committee chairman. The Corporate T20 Cup has always catered the departments of Pakistan and it intends do it once again.

“The departments have played an important role in development of cricket and cricketers in Pakistan and that is why we started this event several years back to strengthen departmental cricket,” Moin said and added: “You always see departments preferring quality players in their ranks and that’s why quality matches are witnessed during the Corporate T20 Cup.”

He said the opening match of the event will be played between NBP and Momin Seeds on May 10. There will be a ceremonial match between DHA Sports Club XI and Moin Khan Academy on May 9.

Moin thanked all the stakeholders for making the tourney a huge success over the years. “I would like to thank all the stakeholders which include teams, sponsors, DHA Administration, my whole team and the fans, who turn up to support the event. All these ingredients have made this event a success,” he added.

He said the tournament carries prize purse of Rs 2,000,000 with winners earning Rs 1,000,000 and the runners-up Rs 500,000 while there will be other individual awards as well. The high voltage matches will be broadcast live.

“Keeping in view that Pakistanis across the world want to see Ramzan cricket in general and Corporate T20 Cup especially, we have gone a step further and now the event will be live-streamed on Facebook. This will also give more exposure to players, departments and sponsors,” Moin concluded.