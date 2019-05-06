Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Expressway has started developing cracks, ditches and bumps at various spots owing to poor quality of work and substandard material used by the contractor in reconstruction of the signal-free corridor. The commuters using the Expressway expressed their annoyance and anguish over deterioration of the capital’s main artery so early despite the fact that major portion of the project had yet not completed.

Umar Shahid, a commuter, demanded inquiry against the contractor and supervisory staff of the Capital Development Authority, as due to their negligence, condition of the important artery was deteriorating day by day.

The worst ditches could be spotted under Faizabad Bridge, Sohan and Khanna while travelling from Zero Point to Rawat. Same is the situation commuters have to face while travelling from Rawat to Zero Point as several ditches and bumps could be spotted from Khanna Bridge to Faizabad, he said. He demanded immediate repair of the damaged portions.

Tensions mount, he said, immediately after crossing I-8 interchange, as a complete mess awaits the commuters resulting in chaos.

When contacted, a CDA official said that work on signal free road from Korang Bridge to Rawat would be resumed from next financial year. He admitted that Signal Free Corridor was the only viable option to ease traffic flow. In response to the public complaints regarding chronic traffic congestion on Islamabad Expressway, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has pointed out time and again that only feasible option to ensure smooth traffic flow on it was to complete the Expressway project at the earliest, a senior official at ITP said.

Abid Ali, a businessman, said the expressway project was planned half decade ago but always delayed by the competent authorities due to shortage of funds.