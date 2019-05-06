Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the credit for the establishment of Al-Qadir University went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady, who had given its very idea.

Firdous, in a statement, said it was the unique idea of both the prime minister and his wife that the people, especially the youth, should be imparted knowledge about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

They took personal interest in making the idea of such an educational institute of higher learning a reality, she added.

The Al-Qadir University, whose foundation stone was laid under the sagacious and visionary approach of the prime minister and the first lady would also provide modern scientific education, besides imparting Islamic teachings to the youth.

Talking to PTV news, Firdous Ashiq Awan hailing PTI led government policies said Prime Minister Imran Khan came into the power with the vision of State of Madina and its reflection could be seen in all his initiatives.

She said construction of the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa and the education system that would be introduced in the university also reflect PM’s vision.

She said Prime Minster Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa with the objective to teach Sufi school of thought to create peace and harmony among Muslim youths.

Firdous said Al-Qadir University would play a key role for the progress and development of Naya Pakistan adding it would create a culture of harmony and tolerance in the country.

She said research in science and technology remained a special feature in Islamic history and it was time to connect the youth with this treasure.