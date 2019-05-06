Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that like Ramazan bazaars availability of daily-use com­modities at fixed prices will be ensured in open market and stern action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He said that separate queues for el­derly persons should be made in Rama­zan bazaars so that they do not face any problems, says an official handout.

During a surprise visit to Shadman Ramazan Bazaar, the chief secretary said the Punjab government was giving a huge subsidy on essential items to provide relief to the common man. He said that a strict check be kept on quality, supply and de­mand to avoid shortage of any commodity during the holy month of Ramazan.

The chief secretary inspected different stalls and asked consumers about quality and prices of eatables. He issued instruc­tions regarding cleanliness arrangements at Ramazan bazaars. He said that number of counters be increased in case of rush of buyers. He said that arrangements at Ramazan bazaars would be reviewed on a daily basis, adding that directions had been issued to all officers to conduct regular vis­its to Ramazan bazaars and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The of­ficers, who will show good performance, would be encouraged, he mentioned.

Talking to media persons, the chief secretary said that a strategy has been evolved to phase out polythene bags, which are causing environmental pollu­tion. He urged citizens to use cloth bags instead of polythene bags for shopping.