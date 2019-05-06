Share:

Cyber-crime means harassment done through the internet or social media. The reports show that the registered complaints of cyber-crimes were the highest in 2018 as compared to previous years. The total amount of cyber-crimes’ complaints were 6096 in 2018, and among these, 273 were changed into cases, 1557 inquiries were closed and 4266 complaints are under investigations. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has so far arrested 2675 human smugglers or traffickers, which is also the highest record as well.

Therefore, rising cyber-crimes have really become challenges for FIA because an increase in every year so is indeed a challenge to control cyber-crimes in the country.

MEHER-UL-NISA ASHRIF,

Kech, April 18.