I am pleased to inform you about dowry system. It is creating a great problem in our area. For this reason, many girls are committing suicide.

Every day and night, the in-laws beat their daughter in-law. In addition, the husbands come to home and torture their wives for money. If the girl refuses, the in-laws take her out of home. Few days ago, a girl lost her life.

If we go to them, they even abuse us. This is a matter of concern and I humbly request concerned authorities including local police and district administration to act against dowry.

AFFAN KHAN DURRANI,

April 18.