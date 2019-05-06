Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi met the family of late Karachi University vice chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Sunday. He paid the visit to his residence located in Karachi University to condole the sad demise of the 17th vice chancellor of the public sector university.

During his brief visit, President Alvi prayed for the departed soul and acknowledged the services of late Dr Ajmal Khan in the field of science and expressed that his efforts in the field of research would always be remembered.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Syeda Shehla Raza also arrived at Dr Khan’s residence to meet the bereaved family. She termed that late Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan was widely recognized for his work in the field of botany and was serving the Karachi University very well until his last breath. He was truly a noble person and his contributions as a scientist were also irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, the University of Karachi is holding a reference meeting for its late vice chancellor at 10am on Monday (today). All examinations scheduled on Monday (today) have been postponed and new dates would be announced later. There would be no public dealing or academic activities at the campus on Monday.

The family has arranged a soyem and Quran Khawani at Jamia Masjid Ibrahim, KU, between 5pm to 7pm on Monday.