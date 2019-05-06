Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says people will soon get relief from the steps taken by the government for their welfare.

She was talking to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has promoted a new culture of transparency in the country.

He said that Zero Tolerance Policy of government against corruption is yielding positive results.