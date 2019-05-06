Share:

LAHORE (PR) Ecolean Pakistan is setting up a manufacturing facility at Sundar Industrial State, Lahore with the total investment from Ecolean for this project is 110 million US dollars. The site will cater to the domestic market as well export finished food packing products to other markets in Asia and the Middle East. With the Pakistani government focused on improving milk/dairy products quality, provide fresh/pasteurized milk to public and move to a safer packaging from the current loose milk market, Ecolean offers products that cater to both fresh milk and UHT based products and thereby, supporting the government’s efforts. It’s the first packaging supplier in the world to review the whole system with detailed analysis and description in Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) – encompassing the lightweight packages as well as filling machines. In the Ecolean manufacturing process, as little raw material and energy as possible is used.