ISLAMABAD - The country’s footwear exports witnessed an increase of 11.42 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of the last year. Pakistan exported footwear worth US $ 90.068 million during July-March (2018-19) against the exports of US $ 80.834 million during July-March (2017-18), showing a growth of 11.42 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among these, the exports of leather footwear witnessed a growth of 10.01 percent as it surged from US $ 72.073 million during last fiscal year to US $ 79.285 million during the current year. The canvas footwear exports from the country stood at just US $ 0.075 million during the current year against US $ 0.191 million during last year, showing decline of 60.73pc.

However, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 24.95 percent during the period under review as these went up from US $ 8.570 million last year to US $ 10.708 million during the current fiscal year.