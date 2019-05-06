Share:

The government students are suffering a lot because of unqualified of teachers who are unable to teach well. The students are suffering from numerous problems and their future is at stake.

Majority of the students are not able to read the course books and understand them just due to the teachers. When a student gets fail then their teachers are responsible due to this students get disappointed and are unable to go for higher education. So I humbly request to the government of Balochistan to take serious actions on this actionable issue and provide well-qualified teachers.

NADIA ZAHOOR SHAH,

Turbat, April 18.