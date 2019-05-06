Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed strong reservations over the appointment of IMF’s former employee Baqir Reza as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Talking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, Sirajul Haq said that the country’s economy had been placed directly under IMF’s control and added that the Hafeez Sheikh, Baqir Reza and Ahmed Mujtaba Memon troika would serve the IMF interests.

He said the appointments made during the last three days were a matter of deep concern for the entire nation. The SBP and the FBR were most sensitive national institutions but had been entrusted to the IMF, he added.

The JI Chief said that for a long time, there had been much talk of what the government was planning but all of a sudden, an agreement was signed with the IMF. Along with that, he said, an old employee of the IMF was made to resign from his job and was appointed Governor of the State Bank.

He said that the former employee of the IMF would serve the interests of his former masters and would be concerned for the improvement of the country’s economy.

Sirajul Haq said that the PTI government was bent upon ruining the national financial institutions. He said the IMF was pressing for further de valuation of the rupee which would enhance the loan of the country tremendously.