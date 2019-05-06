Share:

MULTAN - The government will ensure Rs 200 extra-premium/40kg, on neat and clean picking of cotton this year. PCGA agreed to offer extra premium on clean picking of cotton, said Director General Agriculture Syed Zafar Yab Haider while talking to farmers. He said the Punjab government was trying its best to promote cotton crop across the province. He hoped that cotton farmers would get handsome prices in the ongoing season, adding that canal water would also be made available this year for crops. Syed Zafar Yab also informed that field formation crew of the agriculture department was continuously visiting farmers’ fields with an aim to guide them for bumper crop.