Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Sunday vowed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Ramazan.

Chief Executive Officer Shahid Iqbal while addressing media said that there was no gap between supply and demand for the distribution company.

He said, however, to address power break downs due to technical reasons, a complaint and monitoring cell had been established at the headquarters which would be operational round the clock during the holy month. Control rooms have also been established in 4 circles, which will be operational during Ramazan, he said. Iqbal gave also details and numbers of 11 customer service centres which would respond to customer complaints in the region. He said that industry would be provided uninterrupted supply, however, if domestic demand increases due to weather conditions or power generation challenges, the industrial supply might be reduced to half.

According to officials, the peak demand in June was expected to touch 2,650 MWs. Sharing details of legal action against power theft, the official said that 782 FIRs had been registered against illegal connections.

As many as 37 FIRs have been registered in Islamabad; 212 in Attock; 296 in Rawalpindi; 113 in Jehlum, and 124 in Chakwal, he said.

He said that under the distribution system augmentation programme, 1262 LV proposals had been completed with Rs781.745 million, while 62 feeders of 11 KV had also been completed worth Rs666.645 million.

Last year, we had challenges due to obsolete Rawat feeder, but now the feeder has been upgraded and now we would be able to provide electricity to our consumers without any load shedding, the official said. He said, however, in case of any technical fault, the offices would remain open round the clock to remove the faults.