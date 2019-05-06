Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Al-Qadir University for Sufism in Sohawa area of Jhelum district.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the prime minister expressed the hope that this university will impart modern education to youth on the basis of ideology of Pakistan. No society can progress without education, he added.

The prime minister said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had emphasised for attaining education in order to excel in life. He said that the Muslim world produced eminent scientists and researchers in history because they followed the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

He went on to say that Al-Qadir University will impart not only education in science and technology but also give spiritual training. He said the new university will also focus on science and technology and contemporary studies of religion with emphasis on Sufism in order to revive Islamic research to educate youth in meeting future challenges.

Khan said this university is being formed for a purpose. The university will produce scholars who will assume the leadership role and will counter the western influence and negative propaganda against Islam, he added.

“We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the state of Madinah. We will undertake research and learn how the Muslims rose from Madinah. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help,” the PM said.

Imran Khan said when he started politics 23 years ago his aim was to translate into reality the vision of “our founding fathers”. “I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years... It has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who linked science and spirituality. We consider spirituality a super science; it needs research, which will be conducted here.”

The university will function like other universities in private sector, contributing in national cause to broaden educational base. “Thirty-five percent students [of the university] will be given scholarships. We will run it on Namal University’s model. This varsity is not being established through government funds but through private fundraising.”The prime minister said

Pakistan was to establish as an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madinah, which upheld law and justice and took responsibility of the welfare of poor, elderly and women. Imran said that justice and welfare of people are prerequisites to keep a country stable and secure.

“The ideology, the vision and the objective of Pakistan were forgotten by our political leadership in recent past. It is sad that we deviated from our destined path but now we must get back on track. Institutions like Al-Qadir University will serve as the first step towards doing that,” he said.