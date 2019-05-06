Share:

IBA Sukkur conducted last year on September and October in different date’s test of JEST and ECT. After three months, the result was only 2300 candidates could pass test against 7000 vacancies. Sindh government decided to reduce ratio of passing marks by 50%. Instead of reduction ratio only in some taluka’s vacancies could filled and others remain unfilled. Sindh government have already announced to recruit new vacancies school side teaching post in December.

I urge concerned authority those candidates who have gotten pass marks must give them offer letter on district level so vacant position could fill.

SYED YASIR HUSSAIN NAQVI,

Kamber, April 18.