Share:

The protest of Karachi nurses for raise in salary and allowances has entered eighth day today (Monday).

According to details, the protesters has started marching towards Chief Minister House after which, the security personnel have blocked the route with containers.

Lady officers and water cannons are also present on the spot to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, police had baton charged nurses who were protesting outside the Press Club for increase in salaries and allowances. The officers also manhandled the protesters and arrested some of them.