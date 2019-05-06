Share:

KARACHI : K-Electric on Sunday announced that although it would provide relief to the masses by exempting Sehar and Iftar period from loadshedding but linked it to provision of additional power from national grid.

In response to a query about power supply status in Karachi during Ramazan, K-Electric shared that it is committed to provide maximum relief to its consumers. The KE spokesperson said that additional power from the national grid is critical to exempt residential areas in Karachi from loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar. ‘The power utility has been engaging with concerned authorities for some time now to bridge the anticipated supply shortfall during peak summer in Karachi and principal approval for provision of additional power is awaited from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division). Loadshedding exemption for residential power customers in Karachi during Sehr and Iftar will be announced as soon as KE’s request for additional supply of electricity is approved by the concerned authority.