KARACHI : Majority of epilepsy patients can keep fast of Ramazan under medical supervision, said Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and neurophysician Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, who is also president of Epilepsy Foundation of Pakistan.

Talking here Sunday about guidelines for epilepsy patients who want to keep fast in the holy month of Ramazan, she said for majority of epilepsy patients keeping fasts does not create any problem. She said the fasting consumes abnormal fats of the body which is beneficial for epilepsy patients.

She said however, three things should be kept in mind while an epilepsy patient observes fasts: - They should take full sleep as Lack of sleep in Ramazan is normal, but it is not good for epilepsy patients. They should save them from heat, especially dehydration. They should avoid sudden fluctuations in temperate, like going in heat after remaining in air-conditioned atmosphere, as it may trigger epilepsy fits. She said in case there is excess moisture in atmosphere the epilepsy patients should take care.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said that the patients taking daily doses of medicines should not keep fast, or consult their doctor and keep fasting when they are advised so by making adjustment in their doses. She said in Sehri the patients may use yogurt, bananas, and porridges. In Iftar they should take water, dates and a pinch of salt.