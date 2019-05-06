Share:

MIRPURKHAS : A man was killed while another was seriously injured in an armed clash between two groups near Tufail Chowk in the limits of Satellite Town police station here the other night.

According to the police, the clash occurred between two groups due to unknown reasons. A person identified as Zubair Bhatti alias Zubairi, son of Ameen Bhatti, was killed in the clash. Another person named Abdus Saboor sustained bullet injuries, and he was rushed to the emergency ward of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital. Later on, he was admitted to the surgical ward of the hospital from where the police took him into custody.

The police also shifted the deceased’s body to the mortuary of the civil hospital from where the body was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem. Investigation was underway. Police said that the deceased was wanted by police in various criminal cases; however, no murder case was lodged with Satellite Town police till the filing of the report.

EIGHT INJURED IN ACCIDENT

At least eight passengers were injured in a road accident near Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town here the other day.

According to rescue sources, a passenger bus was on its way to Mirpurkhas from KGM Town when it overturned due to speeding. As a result, eight passengers were injured. They were rushed to Rural Health Centre Mirwah Gorchani Town where they were provided first aid. Identity of the injured could not be ascertained.