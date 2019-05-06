Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would turn himself to the Kot Lakhpat jail authorities on Tuesday (May 07) after completion of his six weeks bail period.

He was released from the jail on March 27 after the Supreme Court had suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo will surrender himself to the jail authorities after Iftar in Jati Umra tomorrow. In this regard party leaders and workers have been asked to come to show their solidarity with the erstwhile prime minister.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provoke people to join former premier Nawaz Shairf on his way to Kot Lakhpat jail, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday took to Twitter to share her new profile picture.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader changed her Twitter display picture with a poster of his father’s image, that read “7th May with Nawaz Sharif – CHALLO CHALLO KOT LAKHPAT JAIL CHALLO (Lets go to Kot Lakhpat jail)”

The tweet of Nawaz’s daughter was a part of PML-N’s strategy to incite people to partake in a rally, aimed to accompany the disqualified PM tomorrow on his way towards Kot Lakhpat prison.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected a petition filed by Nawaz Sharif for an extension in the bail granted to him on medical grounds.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case. The bench also includes Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi.

“We gave 6-week bail for the treatment, but the time was utilized in going through tests only”, the CJP remarked. The top court observing that there are no life threats to Sharif, binned the bail extension plea.