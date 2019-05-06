Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that he had no personal differences with anyone in the party, however, he has adopted a stance on a matter.

Talking exclusively to a private television channel, the Foreign Minister asked if there weren’t any good people in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that appointing someone against whom the apex court had pronounced judgement, on a key position is clear violation of the court verdict.

The matter regarding Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N vice president will raised in the parliament, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and court. To a question, Shah said that Pakistan is ready to hold dialogues with nuclear-arch rival India but it depends on the next government.

The minister dispelled an impression of grouping in the party and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was his only group. Qureshi said that former finance minister Asad Umar was an asset to the party and would remain forever.

On Sunday, talking to media in Multam, the foreign minister while criticizing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that appointing Maryam Nawaz as party vice president is against Supreme Court verdict.

He said that if PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s health condition would not allow him to perform responsibilities as the PAC chairman, how he would be able to act as the Opposition leader in the National Assembly, adding that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also objected to the PML-N’s decision of nominating Rana Tanveer as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Reacting to the criticism of the opposition over hike in the prices of petroleum products, Qureshi said that hike was proposed by the ECC, adding that prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are less as compared to regional countries. “Increase in prices of petroleum products had been made due to rise of prices in international market.”

The foreign minister while rejecting criticism by the opposition parties of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed package, said that the deal was being struck due to wrong policies of the previous governments.

The minister said that those who were criticising the government over the IMF understanding had themselves availed the IMF packages in the past. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had contacted the IMF after they came to power in 2013. Similarly, the PPP government had also availed the facility during its tenure in 2008. Then why they were criticising the incumbent government, he asked.