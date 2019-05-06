Share:

London - World Records will review its rules after a nurse was denied a record in the London Marathon because she wore scrubs with trousers.

Jessica Anderson was fundraising for Barts Charity when she crossed the finish line in three hours eight minutes and 22 seconds last Sunday.

Ms Anderson had wanted to be the quickest woman to complete the 26.2-mile race dressed as a nurse and her time narrowly beat that of Sarah Dudgeon, who set the record with a time of 3hrs 8mins and 54secs in 2015. But she was told by organisers that her attempt did not count.

The organisation said its rules stipulated that a nurse’s uniform had to include a blue or white dress, a pinafore apron, and a traditional nurse’s cap.

Ms Anderson, who has worked as one on the Acute Admissions Unit at the Royal London Hospital for nearly seven years, was told her scrubs were too close to the fancy dress requirements for a doctor’s uniform.

She told magazine Runner’s World that the rules were “outdated”, adding: “I was quite taken aback when I read that they’d rejected my application.

“Some of the nurses I work with do wear dresses, but mostly we wear scrubs or a tunic and trousers.”

GWR said on Saturday, however, that it would review the costume policy.

It said in a statement: “Inclusiveness and respect are values that Guinness World Records holds extremely dear and, while we always need to ensure we can differentiate between categories, it is quite clear that this record title is long overdue a review, which we will conduct as a priority in the coming days.”

Ms Anderson, who raised more than £2,300 for her charity, said: “I’m sure Guinness World Records don’t intend to cause offence, but it would be nice if they decided to revise their criteria.”